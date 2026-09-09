Amazon launches Fire tablet sale offering up to 50% off
Technology
Amazon just dropped some major deals on its Fire tablets, with discounts reaching up to 50%.
If you've been eyeing a tablet for streaming, browsing, or casual gaming without breaking the bank, now's your chance.
The sale is live.
Fire HD 10, HD 8 discounted
The Fire HD 10 (32GB) is now $76.99 (down from $154.99), featuring a sharp 10.1-inch display, Dolby Atmos support with stereo speakers, and all-day battery life, plus storage expandable up to 1TB.
Prefer fewer ads and more space? There's an ad-free version with double storage for $119.99.
The Fire HD 8 (64GB) drops to $84.99 with similar expandability.
Fire HD 8 Kids Pro $94.99
Families can grab the Fire HD 8 Kids Pro (64GB) at $94.99.
It comes with a tough case, parental controls, and six months of Amazon Kids+ included.