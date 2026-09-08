Amazon lets creators earn from 50,000 brands

Amazon has rolled out Creator Connections to capitalize on India's booming creator economy, enabling influencers to diversify earnings while giving brands targeted promotional reach.

By connecting both sides, the platform aims to formalize influencer-led commerce across its marketplace. The move comes as creator-driven shopping takes off on Amazon.in. Creators have helped sell over 6 crore products this year alone and nearly 70% of those purchases came from smaller, non-metro cities.