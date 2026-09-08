Amazon lets creators earn from 50,000 brands
What's the story
Amazon has launched a new program called Creator Connections, aimed at connecting creators with brands for product discovery and monetization opportunities. The initiative will allow creators to earn through cost-per-click and affiliate sales, giving them access to over 50,000 brands in India. The company expects affiliate-first and mid-sized creators to be the early adopters of this new platform.
Market approach
Amazon's move to strengthen presence in creator economy
Amazon has rolled out Creator Connections to capitalize on India's booming creator economy, enabling influencers to diversify earnings while giving brands targeted promotional reach.
By connecting both sides, the platform aims to formalize influencer-led commerce across its marketplace. The move comes as creator-driven shopping takes off on Amazon.in. Creators have helped sell over 6 crore products this year alone and nearly 70% of those purchases came from smaller, non-metro cities.