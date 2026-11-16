Amazon loses 40 internet satellites after Vulcan rocket fails mid-flight
What's the story
Amazon has lost 40 satellites for its low Earth orbit (LEO) broadband internet network, following a mid-flight failure of United Launch Alliance (ULA)'s Vulcan Centaur rocket. The incident occurred about 10 minutes after liftoff from Florida and marks the first mission loss in ULA's two-decade history. The failure is a major blow to Amazon's plans to establish a satellite-based internet service that could compete with SpaceX's Starlink.
Investigation underway
ULA working with Amazon to investigate the failure
ULA confirmed the anomaly in a statement, saying, "Based on data received by our Launch Director, we confirm that the Vulcan vehicle launched from Space Launch Complex 41 suffered an anomaly 10 minutes into the flight and failed to deliver the Amazon mission to orbit."
The company has not yet determined what went wrong but is working with Amazon and other relevant organizations to investigate the failure.
Mission details
Rocket's first launch in 9 months
The failed mission, called Vulcan Leo 1, was the fifth flight of the rocket since its debut in 2024.
It was also its first launch in nine months after technical problems with its solid rocket boosters and core engines.
The failure seems to have occurred after the first stage of the rocket separated from its Centaur upper stage that carries the payload.
Reliability concerns
Vulcan's reliability already under scrutiny
The rocket's reliability had already come under scrutiny after earlier technical problems.
ULA and booster supplier Northrop Grumman were investigating nozzle issues with the strap-on solid rocket boosters due to anomalies during two previous flights, including one in February 2026.
The first-stage engines of the Vulcan are BE-4 engines from Blue Origin, a space company founded by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.
Company statement
Amazon acknowledges risks but remains confident in ULA
In the wake of this incident, Amazon has acknowledged the risks of spaceflight but remains confident in ULA.
"ULA has been a trusted partner for Amazon, and we believe they'll learn from this mission and deliver on their long-term plans for Vulcan," the company said in a statement.
Despite this setback, Amazon is still committed to expanding its LEO satellite constellation with over 3,300 satellites planned.
Twitter Post
Musk also reacted to the news
Sorry to hear this. Hope you are back to flight soon.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 15, 2026