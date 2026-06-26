Amazon Prime Day discounts Samsung's The Frame TVs through Friday

Samsung Frame models start at $548

Standard models start at $548 for the 32-inch (8% off), with the best deal proportionately on the 55-inch, now $698 after $400 off. The 65-inch standard is down to $998 (33% off).

If you're eyeing something fancier, the 65-inch Frame Pro is $1,498 ($600 off), though the 75-inch Class QLED The Frame sticks at full price.

Besides looking like real art thanks to an anti-glare matte finish and customizable frames, these TVs pack in sharp 4K QLED visuals, a fast refresh rate for gaming, and built-in Alexa for smart home vibes.