Amazon Prime Day discounts Samsung's The Frame TVs through Friday
Amazon Prime Day is serving up major discounts on Samsung's The Frame TVs, but only until Friday.
These TVs double as digital art displays when you're not watching, so they look more like stylish decor than a regular screen.
With price cuts from 7% up to 36%, it's a solid chance to level up your home setup without breaking the bank.
Samsung Frame models start at $548
Standard models start at $548 for the 32-inch (8% off), with the best deal proportionately on the 55-inch, now $698 after $400 off. The 65-inch standard is down to $998 (33% off).
If you're eyeing something fancier, the 65-inch Frame Pro is $1,498 ($600 off), though the 75-inch Class QLED The Frame sticks at full price.
Besides looking like real art thanks to an anti-glare matte finish and customizable frames, these TVs pack in sharp 4K QLED visuals, a fast refresh rate for gaming, and built-in Alexa for smart home vibes.