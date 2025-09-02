Amazon Prime no longer allows sharing with non-household members
Heads up: Starting October 1, 2025, Amazon will no longer let you share your Prime perks with friends or family who don't live at your address.
If you're not under the same roof as the main account holder, you'll need to get your own subscription—$14.99 per year at first, switching to $14.99 per month later.
New 'Amazon Family' program replaces old household plan
Amazon's new "Amazon Family" program replaces the old Household plan and limits sharing to people living together.
You can still share with one other adult and up to four teen profiles (added before April 7, 2025) and up to four child profiles.
Perks like free shipping and Prime Video stay, but this move is all about keeping benefits in-house—much like what streaming services have been doing lately.
Even with big signups during July's Prime Day, Amazon missed its US targets, so it looks like they're hoping this change helps boost subscriptions.