Amazon Prime no longer allows sharing with non-household members

New 'Amazon Family' program replaces old household plan

Amazon's new "Amazon Family" program replaces the old Household plan and limits sharing to people living together.

You can still share with one other adult and up to four teen profiles (added before April 7, 2025) and up to four child profiles.

Perks like free shipping and Prime Video stay, but this move is all about keeping benefits in-house—much like what streaming services have been doing lately.

Even with big signups during July's Prime Day, Amazon missed its US targets, so it looks like they're hoping this change helps boost subscriptions.