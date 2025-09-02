Next Article
Sennheiser's Momentum 4 Wireless Anniversary Edition launched in India
Sennheiser is celebrating 80 years with a special Momentum 4 Wireless Anniversary Edition, just launched in India.
This version stands out with bold yellow accents—a nod to their iconic HD 414 headphones—and comes from a cool team-up with German graffiti artist Bond Truluv.
Check out the pricing and availability
You get all the features of the standard Momentum 4 Wireless model launched in 2022: up to 60 hours of battery life, comfy padded design, adaptive noise cancelation, and customizable sound via the Smart Control app.
Priced at ₹26,990, they're available now on Sennheiser's site, Amazon, and Flipkart.