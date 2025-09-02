India sets up biofoundry network to achieve $300B bio-economy by 2030 Technology Sep 02, 2025

India just rolled out its first Biofoundry Network—a big move aimed at transforming the country's biotechnology landscape and achieving a $300 billion bio-economy by 2030.

Backed by the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) and BIRAC, this network brings together 21 advanced facilities focused on everything from sustainable agriculture to next-gen medicines.

It's all part of India's push for a $300 billion bio-economy.