India sets up biofoundry network to achieve $300B bio-economy by 2030
India just rolled out its first Biofoundry Network—a big move aimed at transforming the country's biotechnology landscape and achieving a $300 billion bio-economy by 2030.
Backed by the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) and BIRAC, this network brings together 21 advanced facilities focused on everything from sustainable agriculture to next-gen medicines.
It's all part of India's push for a $300 billion bio-economy.
How the Biofoundry Network will help
The Biofoundry Network is designed to give startups, small businesses, and researchers access to shared labs and tech.
Union Minister Jitendra Singh called it a boost for self-reliance and green growth.
DBT's Rajesh S Gokhale says it'll help get discoveries out of the lab faster, while Alka Sharma highlights that it should lower costs and make India's biotech sector even more resilient.