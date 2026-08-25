Amazon raises Echo, Kindle, Fire TV prices by 60%
What's the story
Amazon has hiked the prices of its popular hardware products by as much as 60%. The price increase affects a range of devices including Echo smart speakers, Kindles, Fire TVs and Eeros networking products. For instance, the price of the fifth-generation Echo Dot has jumped from $49.99 to $79.99, a whopping 60% increase overnight.
Price justification
Amazon cites component cost increases
In a response to TechCrunch, Amazon attributed the price hike to "significant increases in memory and storage component costs."
The company said it had absorbed these increases for as long as possible before adjusting pricing across its product lines.
Despite the price hikes, Amazon promised to continue offering occasional promotions to customers over the next year.
Market impact
RAMmageddon and its impact on device prices
The global memory shortage, fueled by the AI boom (dubbed "RAMmageddon"), is pushing up production costs for all kinds of devices. This has led companies to pass on these costs to consumers.
Apple recently hiked its prices and introduced a device-leasing program to help users pay off their devices over time.
The RAM shortage is expected to continue throughout 2027 before prices potentially crest and stabilize in 2028.
Price breakdown
Price hikes across various product lines
The price hike by Amazon isn't limited to just one product category. It affects several devices including the Echo Dot Max (up from $99.99 to $119.99), Echo Spot (up from $79.99 to $109.99), Echo Show 8 (up from $179.99 to $199.99), and more.
Even the Kindle Paperwhite (16GB) has seen a price increase, now costing $199.99 instead of its previous price of $159.99.
Chip crisis
The broader implications of the RAM shortage
AI companies have been grabbing much of the available DRAM and NAND flash storage for their systems and data centers.
This has created a severe chip shortage for other consumers, leading to price hikes on the limited supplies.
Major memory manufacturers have also diverted their resources and budgets toward higher-margin enterprise components, leaving scraps for the consumer market.