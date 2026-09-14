Amazon's AI leaks Great Indian Festival dates and discounts
What's the story
Amazon's Rufus AI shopping assistant has revealed possible details about the upcoming Great Indian Festival (AGIF) sale. The AI said the event could run from October 1 to October 23, with Prime members getting early access from October 1. However, when probed further, Rufus suggested a broader timeframe for the sale's start and end dates.
Extended duration
Sale start and end dates
The AI suggested the sale could start between September 27 and October 7, and end between October 12 and October 23.
It also clarified that Prime members usually get a day's early access before the sale opens to all.
These dates are yet to be confirmed by Amazon, so they should be treated as estimates rather than final sale dates.
Discount details
Discounts on various categories
Rufus AI also revealed that Amazon may offer discounts of up to 80-90% on mobiles and electronics during the sale.
Smart TVs and appliances could see discounts of up to 65%, while fashion and beauty products may be discounted by as much as 80%.
Home, kitchen, and outdoor products could get discounts of up to 70%, with books, toys, and grooming products also potentially reaching similar markdowns.
Financial benefits
Bank offers and additional savings
The AGIF sale could also bring more savings through bank offers.
Rufus AI hinted at a 10% additional discount on SBI credit card and EMI transactions, along with no-cost EMI options of up to two years on select products.
Exchange offers could provide up to ₹25,000 in exchange value, while Amazon Pay ICICI cardholders could potentially receive 5% unlimited cashback.
Product highlights
Potential deals on popular products
Rufus AI specifically mentioned iPhone 15, iPhone 16, and iPhone 16 Pro as products that could be priced attractively during the sale.
Samsung's Galaxy S25 Ultra, laptops, smartwatches, and headphones were also among the items expected to receive major deals.
While Amazon's official announcement is still awaited, Rufus's responses give a sneak peek into what shoppers can expect from this year's AGIF sale.