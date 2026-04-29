Amazon's new AI tool chats with you about products

Amazon has launched a new artificial intelligence (AI) feature that provides real-time audio responses to product-related queries. The innovative "Join the chat" feature is designed to save customers from sifting through long descriptions or reviews by offering key product details directly. The AI synthesizes information about the product features, customer feedback, and other relevant data to deliver conversational audio responses.

Personalized interaction AI-powered shopping experts The audio responses are delivered by what Amazon calls "AI-powered shopping experts." These systems present information in a natural manner. The AI doesn't just provide generic answers but builds on previous responses to give more relevant and helpful information, without repeating anything. This is designed to mimic the experience of talking to an informed store employee.

User control A customizable experience Amazon emphasizes that with "Join the chat," customers can ask questions and steer the conversation. Each question they ask influences what comes next, making it a customizable experience. The feature is part of a larger offering called "Hear the highlights," which offers short audio summaries on millions of product pages within the Amazon shopping app.

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