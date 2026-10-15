Amazon's new AI devices listen, remember and create to-dos
What's the story
Amazon has unveiled two new "Bee" listening devices: a wearable and a credit card-sized voice recorder. The launch marks the company's latest attempt to expand its portfolio of artificial intelligence (AI) gadgets. In July 2025, Amazon acquired San Francisco-based start-up Bee, which is known for its always-listening bracelet. Called Bee Frontier, the upgraded version of the wearable, can be worn on a wrist or clipped to clothing. It promises up to seven days of battery life and costs $75.
Device details
Both devices ensure user data remains private
The Bee Frontier comes with dual mics that have improved noise filtering capabilities. This means the device can pick up important conversations even in noisy environments.
Amazon also launched the $100 Bee Eclipse. Unlike other Bee devices that are worn, this credit card-sized gadget attaches magnetically to the back of a smartphone.
The company said both devices are designed to ensure user data remains private and inaccessible to anyone including Amazon itself.
Features
Bee subscription
The new Bee devices start recording as soon as they are turned on. As per Amazon, this allows for conversation summaries and the ability to "review memories from the past few days to remember what you discussed."
The devices can also track "trends or themes that recur" to give personalized goals or actions.
With a $12-per-month Bee Pro subscription, users can get unlimited conversation summaries, daily memories as well as integrations with Amazon's webstore, Alexa+ AI assistant, and third-party apps.