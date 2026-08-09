Amazon's new data center could worsen climate change
What's the story
Amazon is planning to build a new data center in Pecos County, Texas. The project will include an on-site power plant that could become the biggest contributor to climate pollution in the US, The New York Times reported. The facility would burn natural gas and be allowed to emit 33 million tons of carbon dioxide annually, more than any other power plant in the country.
Pledge under scrutiny
Contradiction to Amazon's pledge
The ambitious project has raised concerns over Amazon's pledge to eliminate its carbon emissions by 2040.
The company's carbon emissions rose by 16% last year, a stark contrast to its earlier promise.
Despite the backlash, an Amazon spokesperson said the data center will be powered by new on-site generation without increasing electricity costs for Texas families.
Corporate stance
'The world looks different now'
In light of the criticism, an Amazon spokesperson said, "The world looks different now than when we co-founded the climate pledge," while also claiming, "Our commitment hasn't changed."
This statement highlights the company's awareness of changing global conditions and its continued dedication to its original climate goals despite potential setbacks.