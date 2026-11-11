Amazon unveils AI security drone and patrol robot
What's the story
Amazon's Ring has unveiled two new security devices: a flying drone and an autonomous robot. The $250 Ring Drone Cam is a security camera that can fly from room to room, even upstairs. It can be deployed manually or automatically when an alarm or sensor on windows, doors and home security devices goes off. The drone follows a pre-set path to investigate suspicious activity.
Security feature
Drone can deter potential intruders
Ring CEO Jamie Siminoff demonstrated the drone in New York, highlighting its potential as a home monitoring tool and crime deterrent.
The device is equipped with LED lights that can deter potential intruders.
"If someone is going around your house at night, and your motion detector goes off on your Ring doorbell, imagine if you see spotlights and something flying across the window," Siminoff said during the demo.
Design details
Drone can fly for up to 8 minutes
The Ring Drone Cam can fly for up to eight minutes at a time before returning to its charging dock.
It has two plastic-encased propellers that make a loud noise when in flight.
The device is part of Amazon's expansion into the smart home market, which is expected to exceed $200 billion in sales this year, according to Grand View Research.
Privacy issues
Ring has faced privacy concerns in the past
Despite its innovative products, Ring has been plagued by privacy concerns, especially over its police partnerships.
The company faced backlash earlier this year for a controversial Super Bowl ad promoting an AI pet-finding tool called "Search Party."
It also terminated an integration with police tech provider Flock Safety amid widespread criticism over its automated license plate readers.
Business tool
Ring Rover Cam is designed for businesses
Along with the drone, Ring also launched the $1,000 Ring Rover Cam. The device is a revamped version of Amazon's Astro home robot and is designed for businesses to patrol offices, warehouses, and other workspaces.
It comes with a display mounted on a two-wheeled base with an extendable periscope camera, "built-in siren," two-way audio and a "light tower" that shines onto the ceiling to help users keep track of its whereabouts.
Privacy assurance
Here are other things to know
Both the drone and robot come with an LED light that indicates when they're recording, ensuring user privacy.
However, it's worth noting that the drone can't fly outside due to Federal Aviation Administration regulations.
Siminoff said they've put "guardrails in there" to prevent it from flying outside.
The Ring Drone Cam will be available in the US on January 27, pending Federal Communications Commission approval.