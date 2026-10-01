Amazon's smart glasses could snap almost everything, sparking privacy concerns
What's the story
Amazon is reportedly planning to equip its delivery drivers with smart glasses that will capture photos "almost constantly." The move has raised privacy concerns, as the glasses could take "several thousand captures in a single driver's typical shift." The images would then be uploaded to Amazon's AI Wellspring platform. When asked if customers could opt out of this, Viraj Chatterjee from Amazon said, "We haven't thought about that," Bloomberg reports.
Data usage
Data only to 'enhance the delivery process'
Chatterjee clarified that the data collected from the glasses would only be used to "enhance the delivery process," and not for surveillance purposes.
This isn't the first time Amazon's delivery drivers have been under surveillance, with AI cameras already installed in their vehicles.
However, these cameras have faced criticism for not detecting secured seat belts or forcing drivers to stop for a sip of coffee.
Image privacy
Images will be blurred to protect privacy
Amazon has promised that its systems will blur out any identifiable information, such as people and license plates, in the images before they're reviewed by humans.
The company has also said that "images from the smart glasses could be obtained with a warrant," but didn't reveal how long it intends to keep these images.
There will reportedly be no way for customers to view or request deletion of these photos.
Expansion plans
Glasses similar to quick snaps drivers currently take
The photos taken by the glasses will be similar to the quick snaps delivery drivers take when dropping off a package.
Amazon intends to deploy 20,000 more pairs of these smart glasses by the end of 2027.
Drivers participating in a pilot program have already completed over 275,000 deliveries while wearing them.