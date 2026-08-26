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Home / News / Technology News / Amazon kills platform paying humans for tasks AI couldn't do
Amazon kills platform paying humans for tasks AI couldn't do
MTurk was launched in 2005

Amazon kills platform paying humans for tasks AI couldn't do

By Mudit Dube
Aug 26, 2026
12:06 pm
What's the story

Amazon has announced the closure of its 21-year-old crowdsourced work platform, Mechanical Turk. The decision comes after a regular evaluation of its programs and services. "Following an assessment, we've made the decision to close AWS Mechanical Turk, effective September 30, 2026," a notice on the MTurk website said. The platform was launched in 2005 to connect workers with simple digital jobs or "Human Intelligence Tasks."

Platform evolution

MTurk was designed to outsource easy tasks

Mechanical Turk, or MTurk, was designed to outsource tasks that are easy for humans but hard for computers.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos once called the service "artificial artificial intelligence."

The platform's name comes from an 18th-century chess-playing robot that was actually controlled by a human chess master.

Initially, it was created to help label large amounts of data on Amazon's webstore.

User base

Platform has been in decline in recent years

MTurk once had a user base of over 500,000 workers, also known as turkers.

However, Krista Pawloski, a data worker and Turkopticon organizer, said that the platform has been "in decline" in recent years.

The rapid advancement of AI models and the emergence of data start-ups like Scale AI, Mercor, and Prolific have contributed to this trend.

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AI training

Competing platforms and AI models have impacted MTurk

Amazon also tried to leverage the demand for AI training by promoting MTurk as a data annotation source for its SageMaker service.

However, as more data labeling services emerged, many turkers started migrating to competing platforms due to perceived lack of investment from Amazon in improving MTurk.

A 2023 study found that up to 46% of Mechanical Turk workers used AI models to complete tasks.

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Service discontinuation

Impacts of Mechanical Turk's closure

Last month, Amazon said it would stop accepting new Mechanical Turk customers, a move many workers interpreted as a sign of impending service discontinuation.

The closure will affect some insurance and travel companies that still rely on MTurk for data work. These companies are now racing against time to find alternative platforms.

Pawloski said Mechanical Turk and other data annotation platforms provide "meaningful income" and flexible hours like other gig jobs such as ride-hail services or Amazon Flex package delivery.

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