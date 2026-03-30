Amazon Spring Sale slashes WD Black SSD prices March 25-31

SN8100 2TB $430 14,900MB/s

The SN850X delivers speedy read/write rates of 7,300/6,300MB/s and comes with a heat sink to keep things cool.

The SN7100 isn't far behind, offering up to 7,000/6,700MB/s speeds and a long lifespan.

If you want even more speed for gaming, the SN8100 2TB is now just $430 (was $1,000), with blazing-fast reads up to 14,900MB/s.

Great time to upgrade if you've been waiting!