Amazon's AI could make every book readable in any language
The company is currently testing the tool in beta

By Mudit Dube
Nov 07, 2025
11:09 am
What's the story

Amazon has introduced a new artificial intelligence (AI) tool called Kindle Translate. The innovative technology is designed to automatically translate books into different languages, making it easier for authors to reach a wider audience. Currently, the service supports translations between English and Spanish as well as German and English. More language options are expected to be added in the future.

Author support

Currently in beta testing with select KDP authors

Kindle Translate is primarily aimed at authors who self-publish their works on Amazon's Kindle Direct Publishing (KDP) platform. The company is currently testing the tool in beta with select KDP authors, with plans for a wider rollout in the future. Once a book is translated using this service, it will be clearly labeled as "Kindle Translate," possibly alerting readers about the translation process.

Translation complexities

Translations evaluated for accuracy before publication

Translating a book is not just about replacing words. It involves a lot of nuance and intent behind those words, which makes the task highly complex. Major literary works often take years to get a decent translation done. Amazon has assured that "all translations are automatically evaluated for accuracy before publication," but the effectiveness of this feature remains to be seen.

AI limitations

Concerns about potential errors and misinterpretations

As with any modern AI tool, there are concerns about potential hallucinations or nonsensical content generated by the algorithm. While authors can preview their translated content before publication, they may not be familiar with the target language to assess its accuracy. This could lead to unintended errors or misinterpretations in the final published work.