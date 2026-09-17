Amazon's Alexa+ now available in India: How to get access

Teena Sidana, Country Manager for Alexa at Amazon India, said that Indian households are multi-generational and multilingual.

She emphasized that Alexa+ was designed to cater to this complexity by understanding intent and adapting to household preferences.

The new assistant lets each family member interact in a way that feels most natural for them.

This is part of Amazon's vision of simplifying everyday life for hundreds of millions of people who speak, shop, and live differently from one another.