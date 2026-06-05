Amazon unveils autonomous Proteus in UK amid $12B Europe push
Amazon just showed off its next-generation Proteus robot at a UK event, as part of a huge $12 billion push into Europe.
Unlike older models, Proteus can roam warehouse floors on its own and use AI to pick which tasks matter most.
It's set to hit European warehouses in the first half of 2027.
Amazon expands European hubs and tech
Amazon also introduced new technology like STARK (for handling totes) and Vulcan (with touch-sensing abilities), aiming to make warehouse work smoother for everyone.
Plus, they're opening over 25 sub-same-day delivery hubs across Europe this year, including in the UK and Germany, and bringing Amazon Now, its ultra-fast essentials delivery service, to Manchester and Birmingham.
On top of that, their upgraded Alexa+ assistant will launch in 10 additional countries in 2027.