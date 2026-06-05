Amazon unveils autonomous Proteus in UK amid $12B Europe push

Amazon expands European hubs and tech

Amazon also introduced new technology like STARK (for handling totes) and Vulcan (with touch-sensing abilities), aiming to make warehouse work smoother for everyone.

Plus, they're opening over 25 sub-same-day delivery hubs across Europe this year, including in the UK and Germany, and bringing Amazon Now, its ultra-fast essentials delivery service, to Manchester and Birmingham.

On top of that, their upgraded Alexa+ assistant will launch in 10 additional countries in 2027.