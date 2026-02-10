Amazon Valentine's Day sale: Discounts on smart appliances
Amazon's Valentine's Day Sale is here with up to 55% off on smart appliances—think fridges, ACs, washing machines, kitchen chimneys, microwaves, and dishwashers from leading brands.
Sweeten the deal with extra perks like bank offers, cashback, exchange offers, and no-cost EMI.
Check out the best deals
Highlights include fridges with energy-saving cooling and frost-free designs, ACs featuring inverter tech and improved air filtration and models suited for bedrooms, living rooms and compact spaces, plus quiet washing machines that save water.
Kitchen chimneys offer powerful suction; microwaves have easy preset menus; dishwashers come with multiple cleaning cycles.
Small kitchen appliances on discount
If you love quick meals or clever kitchen tools, check out deals on small kitchen appliances and gadgets that make life easier.