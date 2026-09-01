Amazon's Alexa for shopping launches 'Update me when' personalized alerts
Alexa for Shopping just got smarter: Amazon's new "Update Me When" feature lets you get personalized alerts for things you care about, like new drops from your favorite brands, when a new season of a favorite TV show drops, when an artist they like announces a concert tour, or when an author they read releases a new book.
It's all about making sure you never miss out on stuff that matters to you.
Users set alerts Alexa tracks prices
Right now, you set these alerts yourself, but it's not hard to imagine a future where Amazon automatically generates alerts or suggests alerts for shoppers to subscribe to as they browse favorite products.
Alongside this feature, Alexa can already track prices for deals, help build carts from your past buys or even handwritten lists, and find discounts tailored just for you, powered by AI to make shopping easier and more personal.