Amazon's new AI tool helps you decide what to buy

Amazon just rolled out "Help Me Decide," an AI-powered assistant designed to help you pick the right product when you're feeling lost in endless choices. The feature is now live for millions of US users on the Amazon app and mobile browser.

How it works Once you've browsed a bunch of similar items, Help Me Decide steps in with tailored recommendations based on your searches and past behavior.

It even breaks down options by budget or upgrades, with clear explanations.

So if you're hunting for camping gear, it might suggest a four-person all-season tent if it notices you've checked out cold-weather equipment before.

Tool analyzes your shopping habits The tool uses generative AI and large language models to analyze your browsing history, searches, purchases, plus product reviews and descriptions.

This way, it highlights features that matter most to you—making tough decisions way less stressful.