This app shows you the nearest public toilet
Kerala launched KLOO in 2025, a handy app that helps you quickly find the nearest public toilet—no more awkward searching or guessing.
Built by Suchitwa Mission as part of the Clean Kerala mission, it brings together toilets from hotels and restaurants into one big network for everyone to use.
How it works
KLOO uses GPS to guide you to verified toilets, showing real-time info on location, hours, and user cleanliness ratings.
You'll see details like gender options, accessibility features, and entry rules before you go.
Businesses can sign up through the app or Suchitwa Mission and get a KLOO partner sticker or signage once verified.
Why it matters
With user feedback keeping hygiene in check, facilities stay cleaner—and businesses get more visitors from locals and travelers (plus maybe some extra sales).
Instead of building new toilets everywhere, Kerala is making better use of what's already there—a smart move for cleaner cities.