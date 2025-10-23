Windows 11's October 2025 update improves Start menu, adds Copilot+

Microsoft's October 2025 update for Windows 11 is here (free for versions 25H2 and 24H2), bringing a slicker Start menu, smarter AI tools, and a more useful taskbar. It's all about making your daily experience smoother—whether you're organizing apps or checking your battery.

The Start menu now has a Phone Link pane The Start menu now scrolls smoothly through all your apps, adapts to any screen size, and lets you sort by categories or grids.

There's a new Phone Link pane for quick access to your calls and texts—handy if you like having everything in one place (and yes, you can hide it).

File Explorer gets an AI-powered Recommended feed showing recent files and downloads with Copilot commands right on hover.

Taskbar gets a bigger battery icon The taskbar now sports a bigger battery icon that changes color—green when charging, yellow when low—and you can finally see the battery percentage at a glance.

App previews have subtle animations on hover.

Plus, Copilot+PC features include the addition of Japanese to voice access and improvements to dictation.