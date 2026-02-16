AMD, TCS partner to build AI data centers in India

Chip giant Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) , India's largest IT services company, have announced a strategic partnership. The two companies will co-develop and deploy the next-generation "Helios" rack-scale artificial intelligence (AI) architecture in India. The collaboration is aimed at meeting the growing demand for large enterprise and sovereign AI solutions.

Project details Helios project to have AI-ready data center blueprint The Helios project, to be executed by TCS's subsidiary HyperVault AI Data Center Limited, will include an AI-ready data center blueprint with up to 200 megawatts of capacity. The platform will cater to high-performance AI training and inference workloads for hyperscalers, AI companies, and large enterprises in India. This comes as businesses around the world shift from AI pilots to production-scale deployments, driving demand for high-density compute infrastructure.

Partnership roles AMD to provide full-stack AI compute platform Under the partnership, AMD will provide its full-stack AI compute platform while TCS will offer data center engineering, integration, and enterprise deployment capabilities. The Helios architecture will be powered by AMD Instinct MI455X GPUs, next-gen AMD EPYC "Venice" CPUs, AMD Pensando Vulcano NICs, and the open ROCm software ecosystem. The rack-scale design aims to improve performance efficiency and reduce time to deployment for enterprise AI workloads.

National alignment Partnership aligns with India's goal of building domestic AI capacity The Helios project fits in with India's larger goal of building domestic AI capacity. The government's IndiaAI Mission has already invested over ₹10,000 crore in strengthening national AI compute infrastructure. Policymakers and industry leaders have emphasized the need for sovereign AI factories or locally controlled compute and data ecosystems. This partnership between AMD and TCS is a step toward that direction.

