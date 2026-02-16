AMD, TCS partner to build AI data centers in India
What's the story
Chip giant Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India's largest IT services company, have announced a strategic partnership. The two companies will co-develop and deploy the next-generation "Helios" rack-scale artificial intelligence (AI) architecture in India. The collaboration is aimed at meeting the growing demand for large enterprise and sovereign AI solutions.
Project details
Helios project to have AI-ready data center blueprint
The Helios project, to be executed by TCS's subsidiary HyperVault AI Data Center Limited, will include an AI-ready data center blueprint with up to 200 megawatts of capacity. The platform will cater to high-performance AI training and inference workloads for hyperscalers, AI companies, and large enterprises in India. This comes as businesses around the world shift from AI pilots to production-scale deployments, driving demand for high-density compute infrastructure.
Partnership roles
AMD to provide full-stack AI compute platform
Under the partnership, AMD will provide its full-stack AI compute platform while TCS will offer data center engineering, integration, and enterprise deployment capabilities. The Helios architecture will be powered by AMD Instinct MI455X GPUs, next-gen AMD EPYC "Venice" CPUs, AMD Pensando Vulcano NICs, and the open ROCm software ecosystem. The rack-scale design aims to improve performance efficiency and reduce time to deployment for enterprise AI workloads.
National alignment
Partnership aligns with India's goal of building domestic AI capacity
The Helios project fits in with India's larger goal of building domestic AI capacity. The government's IndiaAI Mission has already invested over ₹10,000 crore in strengthening national AI compute infrastructure. Policymakers and industry leaders have emphasized the need for sovereign AI factories or locally controlled compute and data ecosystems. This partnership between AMD and TCS is a step toward that direction.
Market growth
India's data center market entering high-growth phase
India's data center market is also entering a high-growth phase. Industry estimates suggest total capacity could more than double by the end of the decade, driven by data localization requirements, hyperscaler expansion, and AI workloads. Against this backdrop, a 200MW AI-focused blueprint indicates hyperscale ambition as large AI clusters increasingly require power capacity far beyond traditional enterprise data centers.