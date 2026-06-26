AMOC weakest in the last 1,000 years, risking colder European winters
Technology
A major Atlantic Ocean current called the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation, or AMOC, which helps keep Western Europe warmer, is now at its weakest in the last 1,000 years.
Scientists say this slowdown could mean colder winters and unpredictable rain for Europe, definitely not great news for anyone who likes stable weather or reliable farming.
AMOC slowdown threatens monsoons and coasts
The AMOC's struggles could ripple out worldwide.
We're talking higher sea levels along the US East Coast and changes to monsoon seasons in the tropics.
With melting ice and heavier rainfall messing up how this system works, scientists are keeping a close eye on what happens next, because it's not just about Europe; it's about all of us.