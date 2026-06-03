Anantapur police launch AI Prajavani for spoken complaint filings
Technology
Anantapur police just launched AI Prajavani, a system that lets you speak your complaint instead of writing it.
The AI instantly turns your words into a written petition, making it easier for anyone who struggles with forms or paperwork to get help.
Available Mondays at District Police Office
Right now, you can use AI Prajavani during Monday grievance sessions at the District Police Office, but there are plans to bring it to all police stations.
The tech was built by local startup INCUXAI, and Superintendent P Jagadeesh called it a testament to our commitment to better governance.
You get a printed copy of your complaint on the spot, and it's sent straight to the SP for action.