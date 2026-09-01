Andhra Pradesh to launch AP One app for public services
Technology
Andhra Pradesh is launching AP One, a new app designed to make government services way more accessible.
Instead of running around offices, people can use their phones to get things done.
CEO of Real Time Governance Society (RTGS) Prakhar Jain shared the news during a workshop, saying the aim is to make life simpler for everyone.
AP One offers 150 services
The app starts off offering 150 services (think certificates), with plans to add more based on what users need.
Features include a search bar, support for both Telugu and English, and downloads of certificates.
Under the guidance of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and RTGS Minister N. Lokesh, the team hopes this digital move will cut out hassles and make public service smoother for all.