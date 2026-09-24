Ando launches work messaging app for human and AI collaboration
Technology
Ando just launched a fresh messaging app for work, aiming to fix the usual headaches of team chats, like messy message threads and missing context, by building AI right into conversations.
Unlike Slack or Teams, Ando's platform is made from the ground up for humans and AI agents to actually collaborate, not just bolt-on bots.
Ando raises $20 million, will expand hiring
With $20 million raised from investors like Accel and Index Ventures, Ando is already helping teams in software, real estate, and finance across 15 countries.
The goal? Let small teams focus on big decisions while AI handles the busywork.
With this funding boost, Ando will hire more people and burn through more tokens.