Android 17 adds blur effects for a fresher look
Android 17 appears in images of internal builds, and Google's giving the system UI a subtle glow-up with new blur effects.
Instead of plain solid backgrounds, you'll now see translucent layers—so things like the volume bar let you peek at what's underneath.
It adds a bit of depth and feels more modern, building on the blur feature first seen in the Android 16 QPR1 redesign.
What else is changing?
Don't expect anything wild—these tweaks are pretty chill compared to last year's big redesign.
The blur works smoothly with Dynamic Color themes and keeps everything familiar, just a little sleeker.
While it might remind you of iOS's Liquid Glass, Android keeps things more low-key.
For now, these changes are just for the OS itself; no word yet if apps will join in on the blur fun.