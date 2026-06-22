Android 17 gives wireless earbuds a hi-fi boost
What's the story
Google's latest Android 17 update comes with a major upgrade for wireless earbuds users. The update brings support for the Low Latency High-Definition Audio Codec (LHDC) v5, giving Pixel users another high-quality Bluetooth audio option. This addition was first noticed by Reddit user QuantumCatalyzt and reported by Android Authority.
Enhanced experience
Improved listening experience
The addition of LHDC v5 means Pixel users can enjoy higher-quality wireless audio. This is a big upgrade from the previous reliance on Sony's LDAC or lower-quality AAC and SBC codecs, even with compatible audio hardware. The new codec supports higher-bitrate audio over Bluetooth, giving users an improved listening experience.
User guide
Manually enabling LHDC v5
Several Bluetooth earbuds available in the US, including the latest Nothing Ear earphones and some from OnePlus, already support LHDC. However, to use this feature on their Pixel phones, users may have to manually enable LHDC v5. This can be done by going to Settings > System > Developer Options > Bluetooth Audio Codec and selecting LHDC v5.
Quality assurance
Need for high-quality audio source
To make the most of this new feature, users will also need a high-quality audio source. For instance, services like Apple Music support Hi-Res Lossless audio up to 24-bit/96kHz. This would allow compatible earbuds to stream higher-quality audio through LHDC. The company behind LHDC, Savitech, had previously said that Android 17 would natively support the codec.