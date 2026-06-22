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Android 17 gives wireless earbuds a hi-fi boost
To make the most of LHDC v5 codec, users will also need a high-quality audio source

Android 17 gives wireless earbuds a hi-fi boost

By Mudit Dube
Jun 22, 2026
05:50 pm
What's the story

Google's latest Android 17 update comes with a major upgrade for wireless earbuds users. The update brings support for the Low Latency High-Definition Audio Codec (LHDC) v5, giving Pixel users another high-quality Bluetooth audio option. This addition was first noticed by Reddit user QuantumCatalyzt and reported by Android Authority.

Enhanced experience

Improved listening experience

The addition of LHDC v5 means Pixel users can enjoy higher-quality wireless audio. This is a big upgrade from the previous reliance on Sony's LDAC or lower-quality AAC and SBC codecs, even with compatible audio hardware. The new codec supports higher-bitrate audio over Bluetooth, giving users an improved listening experience.

User guide

Manually enabling LHDC v5

Several Bluetooth earbuds available in the US, including the latest Nothing Ear earphones and some from OnePlus, already support LHDC. However, to use this feature on their Pixel phones, users may have to manually enable LHDC v5. This can be done by going to Settings > System > Developer Options > Bluetooth Audio Codec and selecting LHDC v5.

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Quality assurance

Need for high-quality audio source

To make the most of this new feature, users will also need a high-quality audio source. For instance, services like Apple Music support Hi-Res Lossless audio up to 24-bit/96kHz. This would allow compatible earbuds to stream higher-quality audio through LHDC. The company behind LHDC, Savitech, had previously said that Android 17 would natively support the codec.

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