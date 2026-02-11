Android 17 beta 1 is now available for Pixel devices

Android 17 (codename Cinnamon Bun) brings API level 37, an app lock feature, better permissions controls, a slicker screen recorder, and a refreshed quick settings menu. The beta runs through June; after that, expect the next big update in September. Major brands like Samsung and OnePlus are set to join the rollout later this year.

If you want to leave the beta without wiping your data, you generally cannot do so until the end of the Android 17 beta cycle in June 2026—opting out earlier will typically require a data wipe, so many users are advised to wait for the final public stable release of Android 16 QPR3, expected around March.

Google replaced traditional Developer Previews with the Android Canary channel, which provides continuous early builds; public betas now offer easier early access.