Android August updates are here: Check out the top features Technology Aug 30, 2025

Android just got a fresh batch of updates this August, making things easier and safer for everyone.

The big news is a new centralized storage management tool and Wi-Fi Sync introduced in Google Play services v25.32—so sharing trusted Wi-Fi networks across all your devices is now super simple.

Plus, behind-the-scenes upgrades to Android System Intelligence and Private Compute Services mean your phone should run more reliably, while security boosts in WebView v140 help keep your browsing safe.