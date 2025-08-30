Android August updates are here: Check out the top features
Android just got a fresh batch of updates this August, making things easier and safer for everyone.
The big news is a new centralized storage management tool and Wi-Fi Sync introduced in Google Play services v25.32—so sharing trusted Wi-Fi networks across all your devices is now super simple.
Plus, behind-the-scenes upgrades to Android System Intelligence and Private Compute Services mean your phone should run more reliably, while security boosts in WebView v140 help keep your browsing safe.
Other notable changes in this month's updates
Developers get improved Maps features with Play services v25.31, which means better app experiences for you down the line.
The Play Store also got some love: version 47.6 makes installing preregistered games easier and highlights trending movies or shows by region, while version 47.4 brings clearer review summaries and extra Play Points to reward your gameplay.
All these tweaks show Google's still focused on making Android smoother, safer, and just a bit more fun to use.