Android Dev Summit returns Oct 28-29 with Android 18

There are four main tracks: AI experiences, Android XR, Apps foundation, and Tools and performance.

Expect sessions on Jetpack Compose to try out new visual effects like mesh gradients and blurs without slowing things down.

Plus, there'll be a focus on making apps smarter with Gemini integration and building audio-first experiences for intelligent eyewear with Gemini Nano 4, giving developers an early look at what's next for Android.