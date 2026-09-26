Android Dev Summit returns Oct 28-29 with Android 18
Technology
The Android Dev Summit returns October 28-29 at Google's Mountain View headquarters, with a London event too.
The agenda also includes a mention of Android 18, including a session on powerful new graphics features.
Focus on Gemini and Jetpack Compose
There are four main tracks: AI experiences, Android XR, Apps foundation, and Tools and performance.
Expect sessions on Jetpack Compose to try out new visual effects like mesh gradients and blurs without slowing things down.
Plus, there'll be a focus on making apps smarter with Gemini integration and building audio-first experiences for intelligent eyewear with Gemini Nano 4, giving developers an early look at what's next for Android.