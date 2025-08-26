Next Article
Android's August 2025 update brings new tools for developers
Google just released its August 2025 updates for Android phones, tablets, and smartwatches.
This round brings better storage management, new tools for developers (especially with Maps), and handy Play Store alerts if your Wear OS watch face is draining too much battery.
Highlights of Play services update
The latest Play services update (v25.33) focuses on simpler account management and more resources for app creators.
Earlier this month, Wi-Fi Sync arrived to let you share networks across devices without hassle.
Plus, the Play Store now makes it easier to find pre-registered games and trending local content—so discovering what's hot in your area is a breeze.