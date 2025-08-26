NVIDIA's new AI supercomputer can help robots think faster

NVIDIA's big bet on robotics

Big names like Amazon, Meta, Caterpillar, and Agility Robotics are already on board with Jetson Thor.

Jetson Thor is also being considered for adoption by John Deere and OpenAI.

Top research labs at Stanford, Carnegie Mellon, and the University of Zurich are also using it for robotics in medical research.

NVIDIA's CEO Jensen Huang told investors that robotics and AI together represent a "multitrillion-dollar growth opportunity," showing just how big this move is for the company's future.