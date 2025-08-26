NVIDIA's new AI supercomputer can help robots think faster
NVIDIA just dropped Jetson Thor, its latest AI supercomputer built to power humanoid robots and self-driving cars.
With more than seven times the AI muscle of Jetson Orin, this new tech—running on Blackwell GPUs—lets smart machines process sensor data and make sense of the world around them much faster.
NVIDIA's big bet on robotics
Big names like Amazon, Meta, Caterpillar, and Agility Robotics are already on board with Jetson Thor.
Jetson Thor is also being considered for adoption by John Deere and OpenAI.
Top research labs at Stanford, Carnegie Mellon, and the University of Zurich are also using it for robotics in medical research.
NVIDIA's CEO Jensen Huang told investors that robotics and AI together represent a "multitrillion-dollar growth opportunity," showing just how big this move is for the company's future.