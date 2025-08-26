Google Photos gets redesigned image viewer on Android

What's new in version 7.42

Instead of the old carousel, there's now a handy menu that highlights details about your photos and library.

Features like About, Google Lens, and Create are front and center.

You'll spot new pill-shaped badges for switching categories or checking out Live photos.

Plus, managing photo stacks or bursts is smoother than ever thanks to an improved three-dot icon for picking your top shot or selecting multiple images at once—all part of Google Photos version 7.42 for Android in 2025.