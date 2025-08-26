Google Photos gets redesigned image viewer on Android
Google Photos has rolled out a redesigned image viewer for Android, catching up with the iOS version from last month.
Now, when you open a photo, you'll see the date, time, and location right at the top—making it easier to find what you're looking for.
Favoriting pics or jumping into more options is quick with an updated three-dot menu and a fresh light background.
What's new in version 7.42
Instead of the old carousel, there's now a handy menu that highlights details about your photos and library.
Features like About, Google Lens, and Create are front and center.
You'll spot new pill-shaped badges for switching categories or checking out Live photos.
Plus, managing photo stacks or bursts is smoother than ever thanks to an improved three-dot icon for picking your top shot or selecting multiple images at once—all part of Google Photos version 7.42 for Android in 2025.