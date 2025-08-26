New blood test can detect ovarian cancer with high accuracy

Researchers tested 832 samples from universities in Colorado and Manchester. The results showed that the test scored a 93% accuracy rate overall and 91% for catching cancer early on for the Colorado samples. For the Manchester samples, the accuracy was 92% overall and 88% in early stages. That's a big step up for early detection.

The test could mean earlier answers and better treatment options

Ovarian cancer is tough to spot because its symptoms seem harmless at first.

This new test could mean earlier answers and better treatment options for patients.

More trials are planned, but if all goes well, it could make getting diagnosed less of a waiting game—and give people a real shot at beating the disease early.