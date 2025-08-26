Next Article
'The Sideload' podcast dives into Google's Pixel 10 reveal
9to5Google just launched a new podcast called "The Sideload," and their first episode is all about the Made By Google 2025 event.
Hosts Will Sattelberg and Ben Schoon break down the Pixel 10 reveal, chat about Jimmy Fallon introducing Google's latest Tensor tech, and share what stood out from the event's fresh presentation style.
Episode 1 is available on YouTube
You can catch episode one on YouTube now (RSS feeds are coming soon).
The show kicks off with quick first impressions, then gets into deeper analysis before wrapping up with final thoughts.
Listeners are invited to send feedback by email or comment—so if you're into Android or tech trends, this is your chance to join the discussion.