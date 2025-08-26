Brain implant lets paralyzed people 'speak' in groundbreaking study
Researchers across the United States have built a brain-computer interface (BCI) that lets people with severe paralysis "speak" just by thinking.
In recent tests, four volunteers used the implant to turn silent thoughts into actual words with up to 74% accuracy—a big step for anyone who can't talk or move.
How does the system work?
Tiny electrode arrays are placed in the part of your brain that plans movement.
When you imagine saying something, these pick up neural signals and send them to an AI system, which decodes them into sounds and words—no need for physical speech attempts at all.
Aiming for more accuracy and user-friendliness
The researchers hope this tech will soon make everyday communication easier for people with paralysis or speech disorders, and they're working on making it even more accurate and user-friendly.