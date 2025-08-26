New tool helps you move your Bluesky network to Mastodon
Bounce, a new tool from nonprofit A New Social, just launched to help you move your followers and who you follow from Bluesky over to Mastodon or Pixelfed.
It works by linking your Bluesky account with these platforms using Bridgy Fed tech, so you don't have to start your network from scratch.
Things to keep in mind
Right now, Bounce only lets you move from Bluesky to Mastodon or Pixelfed—not the other way around—because of how Bluesky's system works.
Also, if you leave Bluesky, you'll lose access to its unique features and credentials.
Why Bounce is needed now
Bounce arrives just as Bluesky has blocked its service in Mississippi due to privacy law issues.
For users suddenly locked out, Bounce offers a simple way to keep their connections alive on other platforms without missing a beat.