Google will redesign Pixel phones every 2-3 years

Google just confirmed it'll redesign Pixel phones every 2-3 years, moving away from frequent style tweaks. Ivy Ross, Google's Chief Design Officer, shared that the Pixel 11—coming in 2026—is already finalizing, and early work on the 2027 model has started.

Pixel 11 to focus on software and AI upgrades The Pixel 11 will stick with its current design but get smarter under the hood. Expect upgraded AI features and smoother performance.

Google is focusing more on software and AI than flashy design changes between big refreshes.

What else is coming in the Pixel 11 Pixel 11 is set to bring better camera tricks, with potential features like a new 4K Cinematic Blur mode, improved low-light video, up to 100x AI-powered telephoto zoom, and an under-display infrared sensor for face unlock.

Google's design team is also rethinking tablet and foldable phone Google has paused development of the Pixel Tablet 2 as it rethinks where tablets fit in.

Plans for flip phones and smart rings are also shelved for now.