NotebookLM can now summarize your notes in 80 languages
Google just rolled out a big update for NotebookLM: its Video Overviews feature now supports 80 languages, including French, German, Spanish, and Japanese.
So whether you're turning class notes or PDFs into quick video summaries, you can do it in way more languages than before.
Audio recaps in multiple languages
Alongside the video upgrade, Google improved NotebookLM's Audio Overview feature.
Now, users can listen to detailed audio recaps—not just in English but in all 80 supported languages.
The updates start rolling out globally this week, making learning resources way more accessible for everyone.