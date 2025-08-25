Google Gemini gets a pill-shaped redesign on Android
Google has rolled out a slick redesign for its Gemini overlay on Android.
Now, when you activate it—by saying "Hey Google," pressing the power button, or swiping from the corners—you'll see a smooth circular animation that transforms into a pill shape.
All your favorite shortcuts like the 'plus' menu, voice input, and Gemini Live are still right where you left them.
Design matches other parts of Android
The new pill-shaped design matches other parts of Android like Circle to Search and Pixel Launcher, making everything feel more unified.
The launch animation is now a gooey expansion instead of the old slide-up style.
Even buttons such as "Share screen with Live" and "Ask about screen" have adopted this updated look.
Redesign rolling out to beta and stable versions
This update doesn't add new features but makes the interface smoother and more consistent—part of Google's ongoing effort to polish Gemini's vibe.
The redesign is rolling out now to both beta (16.33) and stable (16.32) versions of the Google app as of August 2025, so keep an eye out for it!