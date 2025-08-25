Google Gemini gets a pill-shaped redesign on Android Technology Aug 25, 2025

Google has rolled out a slick redesign for its Gemini overlay on Android.

Now, when you activate it—by saying "Hey Google," pressing the power button, or swiping from the corners—you'll see a smooth circular animation that transforms into a pill shape.

All your favorite shortcuts like the 'plus' menu, voice input, and Gemini Live are still right where you left them.