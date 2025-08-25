Next Article
SiFly's Q12 drone flies for over 3 hours straight
SiFly's Q12 drone has set a new Guinness World Record, flying non-stop for 3 hours, 11 minutes, and 53 seconds—over an hour longer than the previous record.
This milestone happened in California on July 26, 2025, and is especially impressive since SiFly only launched two months ago.
What's next for drones?
The Q12 pulled this off using smart autonomous navigation and upgraded tech like bigger rotors and powerful lithium-ion cells.
SiFly's CEO Brian Hinman says this is a big step forward for drones.
The company hopes to use these advances—plus possible new FAA rules—to make things like package delivery and smart farming more common soon.