Google Play's sideloading ban explained: What it means for you
Big update for Android users: from 2026, only apps made by verified developers will be allowed on certified Android devices—even if you sideload or use third-party app stores.
Google says this is all about cutting down on malware and scams that often sneak in from outside the Play Store.
Developers will need to register through a new developer console
Anyone distributing apps outside of Google Play will need to register through a new Developer Console, with separate options for students and hobbyists.
The verification process kicks off in October 2025 and should be fully live by March 2026.
Local governments back the move as a win for user protection
Brazil, Indonesia, Singapore, and Thailand get these rules first in September 2026; the rest of the world follows in 2027.
Google found that sideloaded apps carry over 50 times more malware than Play Store ones.
By verifying developers' identities, they hope to keep users safer—without shutting out indie app creators.
Local governments are backing the move as a win for user protection while keeping Android open.