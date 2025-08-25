Next Article
This autonomous delivery robot can carry your groceries
Robomart, a Los Angeles startup, has introduced the RM5—a Level-4 autonomous delivery robot that looks like a mini shuttle bus.
It can carry up to 227kg in 10 climate-controlled lockers and charges just $3 per delivery.
Co-founder Emad Suhail Rahim says it's designed to make affordable, on-demand deliveries possible for both retailers and consumers.
The RM5 will hit the streets in Austin later this year
The RM5 is set to launch in Austin later this year with general partners like Ahold Delhaize and Unilever.
It travels up to 40km/h for 180km on one charge and holds about 50 times more than typical delivery bots.
Thanks to its size and tech, retailers could cut fulfillment costs by 70% compared to human couriers.