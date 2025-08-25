This autonomous delivery robot can carry your groceries

The RM5 will hit the streets in Austin later this year

The RM5 is set to launch in Austin later this year with general partners like Ahold Delhaize and Unilever.

It travels up to 40km/h for 180km on one charge and holds about 50 times more than typical delivery bots.

Thanks to its size and tech, retailers could cut fulfillment costs by 70% compared to human couriers.