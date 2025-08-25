ISRO's Gaganyaan mission gets closer to sending humans to space

What next for Gaganyaan mission?

This successful test is big news because it proves the parachute system can slow down and safely land the crew module—vital for bringing astronauts home.

For actual missions, up to 10 parachutes will be used for extra safety.

Before sending humans up (planned for late 2026), ISRO will run two unmanned flights and even try out a humanoid robot in space.

If all goes well, India could see its first astronauts orbiting Earth soon!