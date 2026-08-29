Anima Anandkumar, Accelerated Understanding co-founder, builds AI predicting physical systems
Anima Anandkumar, co-founder of Accelerated Understanding and one of TIME's 100 most influential people in AI, is building AI that can actually predict how real-world physical systems behave, not just describe them.
By blending physics into AI models, her team hopes to make experiments in fields like medicine, engineering, manufacturing, climate modeling, energy, and robotics faster and cheaper, and reduce the number of physical experiments needed to develop a product.
Neural operators cut catheter contamination 100X
Their tech uses "neural operators" that model things across space and time: think 3-D plus movement.
This approach already helped design a medical catheter that cut bacterial contamination by 100 times with just one physical test.
Anandkumar also points out these AIs can measure how confident they are in their predictions, which is a big deal for anything high-stakes or safety-related.