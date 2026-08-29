Anima Anandkumar, Accelerated Understanding co-founder, builds AI predicting physical systems

Anima Anandkumar, co-founder of Accelerated Understanding and one of TIME's 100 most influential people in AI, is building AI that can actually predict how real-world physical systems behave, not just describe them.

By blending physics into AI models, her team hopes to make experiments in fields like medicine, engineering, manufacturing, climate modeling, energy, and robotics faster and cheaper, and reduce the number of physical experiments needed to develop a product.