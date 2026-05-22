Anker launches Liberty 5 Pro earbuds with Thus AI chip

The charging case now has a handy touchscreen for quick ANC tweaks. You get about 6.5 hours of listening with ANC on, stretched to 28 hours using the case. There's also a pricier Liberty 5 Pro Max ($229.99), which adds a bigger AMOLED display for more control.

Doubles ANC versus Liberty 4 Pro

The AI chip doubles ANC effectiveness compared to the Liberty 4 Pro and lets you use voice commands for playback or settings on the fly.

Both versions are water-resistant and work with Apple's Find My network; the Max even supports AI note-taking that transcribes recordings right in the app.