Anker launches Liberty 5 Pro earbuds with Thus AI chip
Anker just released the Liberty 5 Pro earbuds, featuring the new Thus AI audio chip that boosts noise cancelation and makes calls clearer, even in loud spots.
They're priced at $169.99 and come in four colors: blue, white, black, and pink.
Touchscreen case, 6.5h ANC, 28h total
The charging case now has a handy touchscreen for quick ANC tweaks.
You get about 6.5 hours of listening with ANC on, stretched to 28 hours using the case.
There's also a pricier Liberty 5 Pro Max ($229.99), which adds a bigger AMOLED display for more control.
Doubles ANC versus Liberty 4 Pro
The AI chip doubles ANC effectiveness compared to the Liberty 4 Pro and lets you use voice commands for playback or settings on the fly.
Both versions are water-resistant and work with Apple's Find My network; the Max even supports AI note-taking that transcribes recordings right in the app.